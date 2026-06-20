Two police officers injured as assailants set Ekiti police station ablaze

TWO Police officers sustained injuries after armed attackers set ablaze parts of a police station in Isan, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, on Friday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the incident, which happened a few hours before Saturday’s governorship election in the state, created panic before security operatives moved in to contain the situation.

In a post on X, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Shogunle, said the incident was not linked to the governorship election or political activities, adding that “the disturbance stemmed from a disagreement connected to a football match in the community.”

CP Shogunle added that security operatives had put containment and de-escalation measures in place, restoring calm in the area, and confirmed that voting would proceed as scheduled in Isan-Ekiti.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES had quoted an undisclosed police source saying gunmen launched a coordinated assault on the station, leaving two officers wounded, one of whom is said to be in a coma.

The officer also stated that several vehicles were damaged during the attack, including a commercial bus reportedly rented by police personnel travelling from Abuja. He explained that operatives of the Police Mobile Force were already heading towards Isan from Oye when they received information about the incident and quickly responded.

Their intervention reportedly forced the attackers to retreat before they could establish control of the town.

The latest incident adds to a troubling pattern of violent assaults on police formations in Ekiti State. In 2016, gunmen stormed the Ido-Ekiti police division, killing an inspector, injuring several officers, and carting away firearms from the armoury. During the #EndSARS protests in 2020, police facilities across the state also came under attack, with stations in areas such as Ikere-Ekiti vandalised and set ablaze.