U.S Supreme Court stops Trump from freezing nearly $2bn USAID’s fund

THE United States Supreme Court has rejected President Donald Trump’s request to freeze nearly $2 billion in foreign aid as part of his efforts to slash government spending.

In a split five to four decision on Wednesday February 5, the court upheld the order by the Washington-based District Judge, Amir Ali, directing the administration to swiftly release funds to contractors and grant recipients from the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department (USAID) for services previously rendered.

Chief Justice John Roberts and conservative justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court’s three liberal justices to form a majority, rejecting the Trump administration’s request.

Ali, a Federal High Court judge, had issued multiple rulings demanding that the government release funds frozen by Trump’s executive order, setting a February 26 deadline for the administration to disburse nearly $2 billion which the administration said could take weeks to be fully paid.

However, Roberts filed an emergency application to block the orders just hours before the midnight deadline, allowing the Supreme Court more time to review the administration’s formal request to block Ali’s ruling.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court upheld Ali’s mandate in an unsigned order, noting that the federal judge’s original deadline for payment had lapsed, and the case remained active in district court, with further rulings anticipated.

A hearing is slated for Thursday, March 6, where Ali is expected to clarify the government’s obligations under a temporary restraining order issued on February 13.

The Supreme Court urged Ali to assess the practicality of compliance deadlines, signaling ongoing judicial oversight.

The ICIR reported that the Trump administration ordered a 90-day pause on all foreign aid on his first day in office on January 20, halting USAID operations around the world.

However, recipients and nonprofit groups filed two lawsuits, arguing that the freeze was an unconstitutional use of presidential power that blocked congressional funding allocated to USAID.