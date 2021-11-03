30.1 C
Abuja

U.S. threatens to sanction election violators in Anambra

News
Ijeoma OPARA

1min read

THE United States of America (US) has threatened to sanction perpetrators of violence in the forthcoming Anambra election slated for November 6.

This was contained in a statement released by the US in Abuja on Wednesday.

The US expressed hope that the election would be peaceful, fair and mirror the desires of Anambra residents.

“We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections,” it read.

According to the statement, specific consequences, including visa restrictions, would be meted out on perpetrators of election violence in the state.

“We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process,” it read.

The statement also noted that family members of violators might not be spared as visa restrictions or other sanctions could be extended to them. The US urged security personnel, electoral officials and others to ensure a fair election in the state.

“Under US immigration law, certain violations also may lead to restrictions on family members. We call on citizens, electoral officials, party members, and security force personnel to do their part in ensuring a credible and secure electoral process,” it read.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

U.S. threatens to sanction election violators in Anambra

