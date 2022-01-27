UAE lifts travel ban on Nigeria, 11 other countries

— 1 min read

By Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

THE United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced it will lift entry restrictions imposed in 2021 on travellers from 12 African countries, including Nigeria.

The country had imposed the restrictions due to the discovery of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was first recorded in South Africa.

On Wednesday, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) disclosed that flight arrivals could resume from countries such as Botswana, Congo Republic, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Namibia on January 29.

The NCEMA said it was lifting the ban initially imposed from 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and passengers from these countries would be required to present a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure.

They should also present a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure whenever possible and another PCR test upon arrival to UAE.

On Wednesday, NCEMA also announced that entry procedures had been updated for flights originating from Ghana, Rwanda and Uganda.

Passengers must take a PCR test 48 hours before departure, test where possible at the departure airport, test on arrival and adhere to all precautionary measures when visiting the UAE.

Last December, the UAE had suspended travellers from Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya and Ethiopia from entering the country. With the suspension of the ban on Saturday, passengers from Nigeria will be able to use the alternative Abu Dhabi-based airline, Etihad, as the row between Emirates Airline and the Nigerian government continues to linger.