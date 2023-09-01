UCL: 32 clubs drawn in 8 groups as league’s action resumes Sept. 19

Reading time: 1 mins
Sports
Dotun OMISAKIN
Dotun OMISAKIN

The 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League campaign will commence on Tuesday, September 19.

This was disclosed during a ceremony for the draw for the group stages of the competition in Monaco on Thursday, August 31.

The draw saw 32 European clubs that qualified for the competition divided into eight groups. They will slug it out with one another to covet the season’s title.

One of the high-profile matches will witness Maguire’s Manchester United battle against Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

Also, Saudi-owned Newcastle, featuring in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in 20 years, will face AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Qatar-backed PSG in a tough Group F.

In Group A, Bayern and United were joined by FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Below is the draw for the group stage of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Group A:

Bayern Munich (GER)

Manchester United (ENG)

FC Copenhagen (DEN)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B:

Sevilla (ESP)

Arsenal (ENG)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Lens (FRA)

Group C:

Napoli (ITA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Braga (POR)

Union Berlin (GER)

Group D:

Benfica (POR)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Group E:

Feyenoord (NED)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Lazio (ITA)

Celtic (SCO)

Group F:

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

AC Milan (ITA)

Newcastle United (ENG)

Group G:

Manchester City (ENG),

RB Leipzig (GER),

Red Star Belgrade (SRB),

Young Boys (SUI)

Group H:

Barcelona (ESP),

Porto (POR),

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR),

Royal Antwerp (BEL)

Matchday one: September 19-20

Matchday two: October 3-4

Matchday three: October 24-25

Matchday four: November 7-8

Matchday five: November 28-29

Matchday six: December 12-13

Dotun OMISAKIN

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.