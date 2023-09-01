UCL: 32 clubs drawn in 8 groups as league’s action resumes Sept. 19

The 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League campaign will commence on Tuesday, September 19.

This was disclosed during a ceremony for the draw for the group stages of the competition in Monaco on Thursday, August 31.

The draw saw 32 European clubs that qualified for the competition divided into eight groups. They will slug it out with one another to covet the season’s title.

One of the high-profile matches will witness Maguire’s Manchester United battle against Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

Also, Saudi-owned Newcastle, featuring in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in 20 years, will face AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Qatar-backed PSG in a tough Group F.

In Group A, Bayern and United were joined by FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Below is the draw for the group stage of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Group A:

Bayern Munich (GER)

Manchester United (ENG)

FC Copenhagen (DEN)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B:

Sevilla (ESP)

Arsenal (ENG)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Lens (FRA)

Group C:

Napoli (ITA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Braga (POR)

Union Berlin (GER)

Group D:

Benfica (POR)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Group E:

Feyenoord (NED)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Lazio (ITA)

Celtic (SCO)

Group F:

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

AC Milan (ITA)

Newcastle United (ENG)

Group G:

Manchester City (ENG),

RB Leipzig (GER),

Red Star Belgrade (SRB),

Young Boys (SUI)

Group H:

Barcelona (ESP),

Porto (POR),

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR),

Royal Antwerp (BEL)

Matchday one: September 19-20

Matchday two: October 3-4

Matchday three: October 24-25

Matchday four: November 7-8

Matchday five: November 28-29

Matchday six: December 12-13