Ukraine: Nigeria to comply if UN imposes sanctions on Russia – Foreign affairs minister

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama
1min read

THE Nigerian government said it would comply if the United Nations imposes sanctions against Russia in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this on Monday night while speaking on Channels Television.

“On imposing (the) sanction, this is going to be a collective action. The United Nations has to act,” he said.

He added that Nigeria would “act and engage within the framework of the United Nations”.

“So if the United Nations adopts and imposes sanctions against Russia, we will comply with UN’s resolution.”

Commenting on the outcome of the UN General Assembly emergency meeting on Monday, the minister said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was unanimously condemned by participants.

The UNGA resolution is expected to be voted on Tuesday, after over 100 listed speakers make their statements.

According to a draft circulated before the discussion, if passed, the UNGA would “deplore in the strongest terms” Russian “aggression” on Ukraine, demand a complete withdrawal of troops and a reversal of the Russian decision to recognise the enclaves of Donetsk and Luhansk.

It will also demand an immediate return to talks that allows all parties to facilitate “rapid, safe and unhindered” access for all civilians to humanitarian assistance.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russia claims it is targeting Ukrainian military installations, including air bases, but civilians numbering hundreds, including women and children, have reportedly been killed by Russian air raids.

Putin’s actions have received worldwide criticisms and economic sanctions from the United States and European Union.

In peace talks with Ukraine on Monday, Putin canvassed Western recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea as a condition for ending the war.

 

