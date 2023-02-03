UN condemns airstrike on herders, warns against worsening insecurity

THE United Nations (UN) has condemned the airstrike that killed several herders in Nasarawa State, calling on the Nigerian government to look into the incident.

Speaking on Thursday, February 2, the Special Adviser to the UN Secretary General on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Nderitu, urged Nigerian authorities to conduct counter-terrorism operations in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law.

Nderitu expressed concern at the worsening security situation in Nigeria, urging authorities to address the challenges.

She stressed that it is important for the Federal Government to investigate the killings that happened in Nasarawa State.

According to her, the dynamics of targeting communities along identity lines, if unaddressed would further fuel inter-communal tensions, recruitment by armed groups, and retaliatory attacks, with obvious impact on civilians.

“In this extremely volatile environment, it is important that the general elections scheduled to be held on 25 February 2023 do not trigger violence and even atrocity crimes,” she added.

The UN official noted that the worsening security situation is characterized by the seasonal movement of livestock for grazing, and increasing divisions among communities, based on stigmatization along religious and ethnic lines.

She stressed the need for political leaders to abide by the peace accord signed that included a commitment to peaceful campaigns.

In the same vein, she urged religious and traditional leaders to work to appease tensions, prevent incitement to violence and address the risk of crimes ahead of the elections and beyond.

The ICIR earlier reported that the Nasarawa State Police Command said it is yet to identify those responsible for the airstrike that claimed several lives at the Nasarawa-Benue border.