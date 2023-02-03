32.6 C
Abuja

UN condemns airstrike on herders, warns against worsening insecurity

News
Theophilus Adedokun
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE United Nations (UN) has condemned the airstrike that killed several herders in Nasarawa State, calling on the Nigerian government to look into the incident.

Speaking on Thursday, February 2, the Special Adviser to the UN Secretary General on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Nderitu, urged Nigerian authorities to conduct counter-terrorism operations in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law.

Nderitu expressed concern at the worsening security situation in Nigeria, urging authorities to address the challenges.

She stressed that it is important for the Federal Government to investigate the killings that happened in Nasarawa State.

According to her, the dynamics of targeting communities along identity lines, if unaddressed would further fuel inter-communal tensions, recruitment by armed groups, and retaliatory attacks, with obvious impact on civilians.

“In this extremely volatile environment, it is important that the general elections scheduled to be held on 25 February 2023 do not trigger violence and even atrocity crimes,” she added.

The UN official noted that the worsening security situation is characterized by the seasonal movement of livestock for grazing, and increasing divisions among communities, based on stigmatization along religious and ethnic lines.

- Advertisement -

She stressed the need for political leaders to abide by the peace accord signed that included a commitment to peaceful campaigns.

In the same vein, she urged religious and traditional leaders to work to appease tensions, prevent incitement to violence and address the risk of crimes ahead of the elections and beyond.

The ICIR earlier reported that the Nasarawa State Police Command said it is yet to identify those responsible for the airstrike that claimed several lives at the Nasarawa-Benue border.

Author profile
Theophilus Adedokun

Stories with punches holding the powerful accountable. His determination to speak out against corruption and influence the conversation in Nigeria, the surrounding region and the continent inspires him.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Special reports

Enugu: Empty ATMs, long queues frustrate Nigerians

By Arinze Chijioke Hours after the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Godwin...
National News

Buhari bans use of private emails by govt officials

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has prohibited government officials from using private emails for official purposes. The...
News

Number of casualties unknown as building collapses in Abuja

THE number of casualties resulting from the collapse of a three-storey building in the...
Election Dashboard

EU launches Election Observation Mission in Nigeria

THE European Union (EU) has launched the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM)...
Politics and Governance

Edwin Clark accuses Okowa of mismanaging 13% derivation funds

IJAW National Leader and convener of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Enugu: Empty ATMs, long queues frustrate Nigerians

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.