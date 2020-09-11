UNICAL gets first female Vice Chancellor in 45 years

PROFESSOR Florence Banku Obi, has been appointed the 11th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

Florence, a Professor of Special Education who is the first female Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar since it was founded 45 years ago was elected in an election conducted by the university’s Governing Council.

Announcing the result on Friday in Calabar, Cross River State capital, Nkechi Nwaogu, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of UNICAL Governing Council, said the process of the selection was transparent.

Nwaogu said that the Council assured the 13 contestants for the position of a transparent, fair and just selection process.

She explained that members of the Council followed the guidelines set up by the Federal Ministry of Education on the conduct of interview for the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor.

“At the end of the day, we had a brand new first female VC of the University in the last 45 years. The interview was transparent and some of the contestants are part of our Council,” Nwaogu said.

“What I expect of her is to look at what the outgoing VC has done because governance is a continuous process. She should invite all those who contested with her and build teamwork.”

According to the Pro-Chancellor, “No one person can execute the programmes without the integration of other erudite administrators that contested in the election.”

“She should be an integrative agent and I expect her to look inward on the areas of internally generated revenue and pluck the areas.”

“She needs to motivate staff and students of the school and as an erudite Professor and a mother, I know that she will bring all these to bear,” she said.

While responding, Professor Banku-Obi, expressed joy at her election as the new Vice Chancellor of the university, stating that the university community should expect an inclusive administration from her.

“I am very happy today, I just received my appointment letter from the 12th Council as the 11th VC elect effective from Dec. 1, 2020,” she said

“It was a free and fair contest and I am happy about it. The University of Calabar should expect an inclusive administration from me.”

Banku-Obi will be taking over from Professor Zana Akpagu whose tenure ends on November 30, 2020. Prof.

She is an indigene of Boki Local Government area in Cross River and she has been a lecturer in the department of Education.

Until her appointment, she was the university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) Academics and a member of the University Governing Council.

She also served as the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in the state in 2007.