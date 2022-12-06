27.1 C
Abuja

US agency kicks against Nigeria’s exclusion from religious freedom violators list

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Nury Turkel IIpbs.org
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has expressed outrage at the exclusion of Nigeria and India in the latest designations of “Countries of Particular Concern” (CPCs) under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA), by the US Department of State.

In its 2022 Annual Report in April, USCIRF recommended re-designation of the 10 CPC countries, and also recommended CPC designation for Afghanistan, India, Nigeria, Syria and Vietnam.

USCIRF’s chair Nury Turkel said in a statement that there was no justification for turning a blind eye to both countries’ particularly severe religious freedom violations, which clearly meet the legal standards for designation as CPCs.

“USCIRF is tremendously disappointed that the Secretary of State did not implement our recommendations and recognize the severity of the religious freedom violations that both USCIRF and the State Department have documented in those countries,” Turkel said.

He added: “The State Department’s own reporting includes numerous examples of particularly severe religious freedom violations in Nigeria and India.”

Pursuant to IRFA, the State Department re-designated 10 countries as CPCs. The countries are: Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

The State Department also added Cuba and Nicaragua to its CPC list, which had previously been on the Department’s Special Watch List (SWL).

- Advertisement -

Since the issuance of its 2022 Annual Report, USCIRF said it has consistently shared its recommendations with the U.S. Department of State and Congress.

USCIRF’s recent publications include updated reports on Religious Freedom Conditions in IndiaBlasphemy Laws in NigeriaViolence and Religious Freedom in Nigeria, and held hearings on AfghanistanNigeria, and Nicaragua.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Factcheck

Video does not show Reno Omokri campaigning in support of Tinubu at Chatham House

ON Monday, December 5, a viral video shared by The Nation Newspaper claimed that a former...
Health

Patients at risk as Ekiti abandons PHC

BEING her first pregnancy, 24-year-old Adedera Tosin did not envisage the complications that almost...
Featured News

Heavy security, low turnout as Abuja-Kaduna train service resumes

HEAVY security presence was observed despite a low turnout of passengers as the Nigeria...
Health

Children in need of unprecedented humanitarian aid since Second World War – UNICEF

MILLIONS of children globally are facing the most humanitarian needs since the end of...
Diaspora News

Chatham House: Tinubu promises student loan, technology hub for youths

FORMER Governor of Lagos state and presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleVideo does not show Reno Omokri campaigning in support of Tinubu at Chatham House

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.