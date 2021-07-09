We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

OFFICERS of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service have concluded a five-week Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) with a team of the United States Army Special Forces.

The US military trainers and the Nigerian Navy operatives trained on a wide range of land-based skills and tactics, including countering improvised explosive devices (IEDs), the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos said in a statement on Friday.

“The exercise is part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Nigerian military that provide opportunities for Nigerian military and US elite units to work together, learn from each other, and strengthen relationships,” it read.

Speaking at the JCET closing ceremony in Lagos, Acting US Consulate Political and Economic Chief Merrica Heaton said the US government worked closely with all the services of the Nigerian military to provide technical assistance, equipment and training opportunities.

She said the training was part of a continuous military partnership between the US and Nigeria to strengthen defence ties and promote regional security.

“The US and Nigeria cooperate on maritime security, military professionalization including human rights, counterterrorism efforts against Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa, defense trade, and strengthening governance,” it read.