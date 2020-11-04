US Election: Trump to stop ongoing counting of votes at Supreme Court

DONALD Trump, president of the United States and Republican candidate in the 2020 US election has threatened to take legal action to stop the ongoing counting of votes.

He said this in a video from the White House on Wednesday morning.

Trump who claimed he has won the yet to be announced result of the ongoing polls said there are efforts to steal and undermine the credibility of the election.

“For the good of this nation, this is a very big moment. This is a major fraud in our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to the US Supreme Court,” Trump said.

“We did win this election,” he added.

The Republican, who according to live results by the Associated Press is in a neck-and-neck race with Democrat Joe Biden, said he would go to court and “we want all voting to stop.”

He appeared to mean stopping the counting of mail-in ballots which can be legally accepted by state election boards after Tuesday’s election, provided they were sent in time.

Biden on the other hand has said earlier that he believes he is “on track to win this election”.

“It ain’t over until every ballot is counted… but we’re feeling good about where we are,” Biden added in Delaware.

Speaking on Trump’s comments about electoral fraud with mail-in ballots, David Levine, elections integrity fellow, Alliance for Securing Democracy, had said at a foreign press briefing that the process is secure.

“I think that mail-in voting is a secure process. We’ve had mail-in voting right in the United States since the Civil War,” Levine said.

“We’ve seen state and local election officials across the political spectrum that have some form of mail and voting that exists. And we’re of course expecting a record number of voters to be able to cast ballots by mail.”

He added that “it’s really important the trusted sources of information are proactively sharing what processes are in place to ensure that mail-in voting is, of course, safe and secure.”