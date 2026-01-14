US Embassy reopens redesigned American Center in Abuja

THE United States Embassy in Abuja has reopened its newly redesigned American Center.

The embassy, in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 13, described the facility as a platform to showcase American excellence while deepening US–Nigeria relations.

The statement said the upgraded American Center, located within the Embassy Chancery, featured modernised spaces and enhanced technology aimed at expanding educational, cultural, and professional opportunities for Nigerians of all ages.

It noted that the Center would support English language learning, educational counselling for studies in the United States, American cultural programmes, professional skills development, and networking with US exchange programme alumni.

US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills Jr., said in the statement that American Spaces had become trusted venues for young people seeking opportunities to learn about the United States, improve their English, and build professional skills.

He added that the Centers played a key role in equipping Nigerians with tools needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving global economy.

The embassy noted that the redesigned Center also featured murals celebrating American history, culture, and shared values such as freedom, innovation, and community.

Mills was quoted as saying that the values represented in the artwork reflected qualities commonly seen among Nigerian youth, including hard work, determination, and perseverance.

“Through educational advising, entrepreneurship training, and digital literacy programmes, American Spaces equip Nigerians with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing global economy,” he said.

“The individuals depicted on this mural embody the values of hard work, determination, and perseverance. These are hallmarks of American achievement, but they are also qualities we see every day in Nigerian youth,” he added.

Country Public Diplomacy Counselor, Lee McManis, said the American Center in Abuja joined 29 other American Spaces across Nigeria, which he described as hubs for cultural exchange, learning, and collaboration.

“These Spaces offer a welcoming environment where people can access reliable information, develop new skills, and engage in open dialogue. By fostering connections and supporting lifelong learning, American Spaces empower individuals and strengthen the bonds between our nations,” McManis said.

The reopening comes against the backdrop of a recent US announcement imposing a partial suspension of visa issuance to Nigerians. The policy, introduced under a presidential proclamation on border and national security, affects several visa categories, including visitor, student, and exchange visas, with limited exemptions.

The visa restrictions, which commenced on January 1, 2026, have sparked concern among Nigerians planning to travel, study, or migrate to the US, following a series of tightened immigration measures in recent months.

According to a report, the restrictions have forced many prospective students to suspend admissions, defer programmes, or abandon plans entirely. The report noted that several American universities had been reaching out to Nigerian applicants, advising them to pause their enrolment due to visa uncertainties.