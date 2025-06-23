Embassy warns Americans against non-essential visits to government, military buildings in Abuja

UNITED States Mission in Nigeria has issued a security alert, urging American citizens to avoid all non-essential travels to military and government facilities in Abuja amid heightened global security concerns.

“Due to increased security concerns arising from current global developments, US Mission Nigeria informs US citizens that all US Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from non-official travel to a Nigerian military site or other government venue in Abuja at this time” the embassy said.

In the alert issued on Monday, June 23, the embassy said the advisory came in the wake of global developments that had prompted heightened security measures and a re-evaluation of movement around sensitive locations.

“American citizens residing in or visiting Nigeria are urged to remain vigilant in public places, particularly in locations frequented by Westerners, expatriates, and government officials” the embassy said.

It further advised people to steer clear of large gatherings, maintain unpredictable daily routines, and stay aware of emergency exits in buildings.

“Actions to take: Stay alert in public places, with particular attention to locations and venues where westerners, expatriates, and government officials frequent” it added.

The embassy also directed citizens seeking additional information or assistance to visit its official website.

The ICIR reported that on Thursday last week, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said Nigerian armed forces eliminated 6,260 terrorists and arrested 14,138 terrorists and other criminals within the past two years across the country.

This national security concerns may have been compounded by ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, which the US has joined by supporting Israel.

While there are fears that Iran, now backed by Russia, could attack institutions linked to the US, the latest advisory could be one of the strategies by the US to keep its citizens safe.