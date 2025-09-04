back to top

US Government releases $32.5 million to support displaced Nigerians

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Trump to call Putin on need to end Ukraine war
Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore under the 2.0 Generic Creative Commons license
Itoroabasi Uduak UDO
Itoroabasi Uduak UDO

THE United States (US) Government has released $32.5 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to support internally-displaced persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

IN a statement released by the US Embassy on Wednesday 3 September, the WFP will deliver food and nutrition assistance to hundreds of thousands of people displaced by conflict in Nigeria.

The embassy said the funding would support 764,205 beneficiaries across the conflict-affected Northeast and Northwest regions of the country.

The intervention aims to ease food insecurity in communities severely impacted by violence and displacement.

As part of the support, 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, as well as 43,235 children, will receive complementary nutrition top-ups through electronic food vouchers.

The initiative is designed to improve dietary diversity and prevent malnutrition among vulnerable groups.

The embassy noted that the US contribution came at a critical time when millions of Nigerians faced acute food shortages due to conflict, displacement, and rising costs of living.


     

     

    It pledged to continue working with humanitarian partners and government authorities to expand life-saving food assistance and build resilience in affected communities.

    This intervention comes weeks after the World Food Programme warned it would suspend aid for 1.3 million people in the North-East due to a critical funding shortfall.

    Read Also:

    ‘Do not do it, you will suffocate me’—shocking recordings from Khashoggi’s last moments
    $232 Million Food Intervention Needed In Lake Chad Basin
    130 Million People On Humanitarian Aid – UN Scribe
    219,000 pregnancies threatened by Sudan crisis — UNFPA

    The ICIR reported that the agency’s food stocks had run out in July, forcing the closure of over 150 nutrition clinics in Borno and Yobe states and leaving hundreds of thousands of children without support.

    The suspension highlighted the worsening food crisis in conflict-affected areas, where years of insurgency have displaced millions and left families dependent on humanitarian aid to survive.

    Author Page

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement