US Government releases $32.5 million to support displaced Nigerians

THE United States (US) Government has released $32.5 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to support internally-displaced persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

IN a statement released by the US Embassy on Wednesday 3 September, the WFP will deliver food and nutrition assistance to hundreds of thousands of people displaced by conflict in Nigeria.

The embassy said the funding would support 764,205 beneficiaries across the conflict-affected Northeast and Northwest regions of the country.

The intervention aims to ease food insecurity in communities severely impacted by violence and displacement.

As part of the support, 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, as well as 43,235 children, will receive complementary nutrition top-ups through electronic food vouchers.

The initiative is designed to improve dietary diversity and prevent malnutrition among vulnerable groups.

The embassy noted that the US contribution came at a critical time when millions of Nigerians faced acute food shortages due to conflict, displacement, and rising costs of living.

It pledged to continue working with humanitarian partners and government authorities to expand life-saving food assistance and build resilience in affected communities.

This intervention comes weeks after the World Food Programme warned it would suspend aid for 1.3 million people in the North-East due to a critical funding shortfall.



The ICIR reported that the agency’s food stocks had run out in July, forcing the closure of over 150 nutrition clinics in Borno and Yobe states and leaving hundreds of thousands of children without support.

The suspension highlighted the worsening food crisis in conflict-affected areas, where years of insurgency have displaced millions and left families dependent on humanitarian aid to survive.