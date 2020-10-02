US President, Donald Trump, first lady, test positive for COVID-19

DONALD Trump, President of the United States of America has announced that he and Melania Trump, the First Lady, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump, in a tweet post on his official twitter handle, disclosed his status on Friday morning.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

“First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER,” Trump tweeted.

The United States President has for a long time dismissed the existence of the virus calling it a hoax.

Some Americans have accused Donald Trump of being defiant to the guidelines of COVID-19 thereby risking the lives of citizens of the country.

Despite the recommendation by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on facemasks or cloth coverings in public to help stop the spread of the virus, Trump said he would not follow the protocols.

“I don’t think I’m going to be doing it,” he said back then. “Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens – I just don’t see it,” said Trump.

The President failed to wear facemasks until July 12 when he visited Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington DC, where he met wounded soldiers and health care workers.

During the Presidential debate on Wednesday, Trump had mocked his opponent in the 2020 presidential elections, Joe Biden for wearing a mask always.

Pointing to Biden, Trump said “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask, He could be speaking 200 feet away from it. And he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

The President has now joined the list of prominent people and world leaders who have tested positive for the virus including the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.