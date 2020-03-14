US: Trump declares national emergency over Coronavirus, plans to get tested for virus

THE president of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Friday declared a national emergency on Coronavirus – a move that is set to enable access to $50 billion in relief funds for Americans, in attempt to contain and combat the virus.

The US president made this disclosure in a live address televised from the White House.

Trump’s announcement and most recent response to COVID-19 is coming after the US has recorded over 1,200 infected persons, and over 30 persons killed by the virus, according to World Health Organisation (WHO)

The president also announced that he is likely to get tested for the virus, following a report in a released memo, which revealed that Trump came in contact and exchanged handshakes with a Brazilian official who has now tested positive to the virus.

The Trump administration has faced criticisms for his management and handling of the virus in the US.

Several health experts have attributed missteps taken by the country in containing the virus to the slow pace in which the government has responded to the outbreak.

However, Trump denied being responsible for aggravating the crisis that has reportedly contributed to plunging stocks in the country, CNN reports.

“I don’t take responsibility at all,” he said, as he announced steps to be taken to manage the outbreak and provide resources for health workers to contain the virus across the country.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, announced on Friday that the country’s second case; a Nigerian patient had been discharged after testing negative to the virus.

It was stated that the patient who was asymptomatic after first testing positive was being managed in the isolation ward of the infectious hospital in Lagos and recently tested negative to the deadly virus.