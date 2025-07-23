back to top

US warns citizens to reconsider visiting Nigeria, cites insecurity, poor healthcare, others

Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE United States (US) government has warned its citizens against visiting Nigeria over the increasing rates of kidnapping, terrorism, armed gangs, and poor healthcare, among others.

The US disclosed this in a fresh travel advisory to its citizens.

The ICIR reports that the warning is coming from the US for the second time in one month.

It issued the advisory as part of its security review to help travellers assess risks when visiting Africa, highlighting certain countries as high-risk areas.

The advisory highlights 12 high-risk African countries, namely Nigeria, Somalia, Libya, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, DRC, Uganda, Burundi, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, and Chad.

The US ranks countries into four risk levels, with Level 4 (“Do Not Travel”) being the highest risk and Level 3 (“Reconsider Travel”) indicating serious risk.

In a statement by the US Mission in Nigeria, posted on its website, the US cautioned its citizens to reconsider any planned trip to Nigeria, stating that all locations carry a “significant security risk.”

The US advised its citizens to completely avoid 18 states in Nigeria due to high risk, while travel to other states should be made with caution.

The US advised its citizens to avoid specific Nigerian states due to various security concerns, including terrorism, kidnapping, and crime, in states such as Borno, Yobe, Kogi, Adamawa, Bauchi Gombe, Kaduna, and others.

Speaking about insecurity in Nigeria, the US said, “Violent crime is common in the country. This includes armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage-taking, roadside banditry, and rape.

“Kidnappings for ransom happen often. They primarily target dual national citizens visiting Nigeria and U.S. citizens perceived as wealthy. Kidnapping gangs have also stopped victims on interstate roads.”

It added that “Civil unrest and armed gangs are active in parts of Southern Nigeria. This is especially true in the Niger Delta and Southeast regions. Armed crime and gangs are common in the area. Crimes include kidnapping and assaults on Nigerian security services. Violence can flare up between communities of farmers and herders in rural areas.”

The US advised its citizens to bring sufficient medication, update vaccinations (including yellow fever, meningitis, and hepatitis), take malaria prophylaxis, and be aware of issues like counterfeit pharmaceuticals, unreliable blood supply, and poor emergency services in Nigeria.


     

     

    The ICIR reported on Tuesday that a group raised alarm over the strategic resurgence of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) across Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin.

    The report was authored by a senior researcher at Good Governance Africa-Nigeria, Malik Samuel, and titled “Unseen Advances, Quiet Offensives: ISWAP’s Strategic Resurgence and the Limits of Nigeria’s Military Response”.

    While the report noted that JAS, otherwise known as Boko Haram, was responsible for the highest number of attacks, it said ISWAP overran at least 16 military bases in Nigeria within the first six months of 2025.

    The military bases overrun by the ISWAP in Borno and Yobe states, according to the book, were Mallam Fatori, Pulka, Goniri, Rita, Buratai, Bulabulin, Wajiroko, Sabon Gari, Kumshe (overrun twice), Limankara, Buni Gari, Marte, Rann, Wulgo, Kanama, and Gajibo.

     

     

     

     

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

