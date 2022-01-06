Uzodinma should explain Gulak’s murder, other killings in Imo –Okorocha

— 1 min read

FORMER IMO State Governor Rochas Okorocha has challenged his successor Hope Uzodinma to tell the world the killers of former Presidential Adviser Ahmed Gulak.

Okorocha, who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday, also accused Uzodinma of instigating major prominent killings, including the death of some traditional rulers and over 140 innocent people in Imo and Anambra states.

Okorocha fingered Uzodinma in the state’s growing insecurity, noting that the governor maintained a secret killer squad code-named, Hopism Security Forces (HSF).

According to him, other members of the alleged killer squad included: operatives of the South-East Security Network, also known as Ebubeagu, and the Nigerian security operatives.

He equally alleged that the governor’s chief security adviser was the coordinator of the killing squad.

“Mr. Governor should tell the world, who killed Gulak. Who killed the traditional rulers? Who killed the 140 people? Who beheaded those beheaded and displayed their heads as if they had won trophy?” he said.

“He hired some criminals to implicate Uche Nwosu, my son-in-law. I have taken it as matter of honour to let the world know what is happening in the state. The governor goes to Abuja to tell Mr. President lies. I know Mr. President as one whose integrity is not questionable and he would not listen to those lies perpetrated by Uzodimma.

“The governor goes with killer squad anywhere he goes. He was made the chairman of APC governorship campaign committee in Anambra State and there were killings there. Since the Anambra election was concluded, there has not been any killing there. And in Imo State, since those he sent to abduct Uche Nwosu in the Church had been unmasked, no killing has been recorded in Imo.”

He challenged the governor to accept responsibility for happenings in the state, adding that he was out to expose him as the governor could no longer hide from the truth.

The lingering political battle between Governor Uzodinma and his predecessor has heightened in recent days following the arrest of the latter’s son-in-law Uche Nwosu in a church service in December by masked Police officers believed to be working for the state government.

The officers fired gunshots in the church and reportedly assaulted Nwosu’s wife and other relatives during the arrest.

A statement on Tuesday by Governor Uzodinma’s Chief Press Secretary Oguwike Nwachukwu also said Okorocha and Nwosu were funding violence in the state.