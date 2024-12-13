Viral moments and trends that shaped Nigeria in 2024

THE year 2024 has been a whirlwind of events and conversations that captured the attention of Nigerians on social media.

From political milestones and economic challenges to moments of cultural pride and heated controversies, the digital space buzzed with activity, reflecting the pulse of the nation.

This report provides an overview of the most viral happenings in Nigeria for 2024, exploring how these events shaped public discourse and societal priorities.

Kuriga mass kidnapping

In Kuriga, Kaduna State, over 100 students were kidnapped earlier this year. The incident sparked widespread concerns and outrage nationwide, with many calling for improved security measures to protect schools and students.

The incident was a reminder of the persistent insecurity challenges faced in Nigeria, particularly in the northern region. It also raised concerns about the impact of such incidents on the education sector and the well-being of students.

The ICIR reports that the residents said there was no means of escape. The local security and some of the residents, despite quickly arming themselves, could only watch the bandits go away with their children due to the fear of shooting down their wards.

AFCON

In February, Cote d’Ivoire, the host country of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagles, smiling home with the $7M prize money and their third title after winning in 1992 and 2015.

Nigeria on the other hand extended their eleven-year trophy drought. The ICIR reports that the host nation’s road to the finals was a testament of grass to grace. They began the AFCON tournament with a disastrous start, leading to the hurried appointment of a new coach, Emerse Fae, after they heaved a sigh of relief emerging to the next round as one of the four best losers on the group stage.

Borno flood

A devastating flood hit Maiduguri submerging part of the city, and several areas and displacing families and animals from a museum.

Several persons said the flood was caused by the breakdown of the Alau Dam which serves as the city’s water reservoir. The ICIR reported that the United Nations raised alarm over the devastating flooding impact in the state, which it said had exacerbated an already critical food and nutrition crisis in the state’s internally displaced person camps.

Also, another report by The ICIR explained that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) report on the 2024 annual flood outlook revealed that 33 out of 36 states in Nigeria had been predicted to experience a high risk of devastating flood between July and September 2024.

The NIHSA said that at least 135 LGAs had been mapped out as vulnerable to flooding this year.

Some affected states included Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe.

Davido’s wedding to Chioma and custody law suit

Social media went abuzz for more than a week after artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, announced his wedding to his long-time lover, Chioma. They tied the knot at Habour Point Centre, Lagos. The event was graced by high-profile politicians and businessmen, as well as prominent figures from the entertainment industry. They included fellow musicians, actors, and other socialites. Some highlights of the wedding were the trending hashtag #CHIVIDO2024 on social media.

The ICIR reported that days before the artiste announced his wedding, he had filed a lawsuit against the mother of his first child, Sophia Momodu, seeking custody of their daughter, Imade.

Responding to the lawsuit, Momodu, denied the accusations made by the singer against her, claiming he abandoned their daughter.

EndBadGovernance protests

From August 1 to 10, 2024, Nigeria witnessed a nationwide protest that sparked outrage and garnered acceptance from citizens across the country. The protests, which began in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, quickly spread to other states. At the core of the demonstrations were grievances over poor governance and economic hardship, which many attributed to President Bola Tinubu’s recent reforms.

Protesters carried placards bearing messages such as: “End bad governance in Nigeria” and “Make lawmakers’ jobs part-time,” while chanting solidarity songs that resonated with millions of Nigerians frustrated by the nation’s challenges.

The ICIR reported that such public demonstrations are not new to Nigeria, as citizens have historically used protests to express their dissatisfaction with the government.

Findings by The ICIR revealed that between 1929 and 2024, at least seven major mass protests have taken place in the country, reflecting a longstanding tradition of civic activism.

US election

On the heels of Donald Trump’s success in the just concluded US presidential election, global geopolitics and economic alignments are currently ongoing with Nigeria not left out.

The ICIR looks further into some economic and geo-political implications of Trump’s presidency to Nigeria.

Chidimma and Miss Universe drama

Chidinma Adetshina a 23-year-old Nigerian-South African beauty queen, withdrew from the Miss South Africa ( Miss SA) pageant following a series of xenophobic attacks after making it to the top 16 at the pageant.

Following her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) pageant competition, the Miss Universe Nigeria (MUN) organisation invited Chidinma to participate in the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant competition which she accepted gladly and won.

“I have decided to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty pageant. I am looking forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant – Miss Universe Nigeria,” she said in a video post.

With Chidinma winning the Miss Universe Nigeria, she automatically represented the country at the 73rd Miss Universe competition held in Mexico.

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, Adetshina finished as the first runner-up at the 73rd Miss Universe competition held in Mexico.

The grand finale of the 2024 edition of the beauty pageant was held in Mexico City in the early hours of Sunday, November 17.

The ICIR reported that despite participating in the pageant for 37 years, Nigeria had neither won the title nor emerged as a runner-up.

However, the country has succeeded in some categories, including a top 10 finish in 2001, winner of the Miss Congeniality award in 2014, top 20 finish in 2019, and best national costume in 2021.

