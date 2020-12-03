We are not on strike but some of our aircrafts are not in operation -Arik Air

ARIK air, one of the nation’s leading airline, has denied reports that it has embarked on a strike, leaving all its intended passengers who had to pay double to board an alternative airline stranded.

Banji Ola, Arik corporate affair manager, told The ICIR on the phone that the report was far from the truth.

He said Arik is currently not on strike but stated that some of their aircrafts are not in operation.

“We are currently not on any strike,” he said. “But some of our aircrafts are not in operation,” he added.

He declined to make further comments when asked why some of its airlines were not working.

He said the airline will soon release a statement to that effect later today.

Arik has been in the news since September after it laid off over 90 percent of its workforce, due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the aviation unions, which accused Arik of not paying its workers despite putting them on compulsory leave shut down its operations earlier in September.