28.1 C
Abuja

We do not have power to prosecute surrendered Boko-Haram -Nigerian Army

Featured News
Vincent UFUOMA
Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor

Related

THE Nigerian Army has said it does not have the power to prosecute surrendered Boko-Haram and Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Director, Defence Information Benjamin Sawyerr stated this in an enquiry by The ICIR on Monday.

Sawyerr said the military does not have any law empowering it to put to trial anyone that surrenders as an “ex-combatant”.

He noted that the decision to prosecute any surrendered terrorists was left in the hands of the judiciary.

“For the aspect of prosecuting the BHTs that are surrendering in droves with their arms and family, the military doesn’t have any laws empowering the military to put to trial anyone who surrenders as an ex-combatant,” he said.

“The national judicial system would address that.”

The war against insurgency has taken a surprising turn in recent weeks after the Nigeria Army announced in several press releases that the terrorists who have been responsible for the death of more than 53,000 people and has displaced nearly 2.4 million people in the Lake Chad Basin were giving up their arms to embrace peace.

A development, which has continued to attract widespread criticisms for the Nigeria Army from Nigerians who believe that the terrorists should be made to face the full wrath of the law rather than being pampered.

- Advertisement -

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government had already expressed its unwillingness to prosecute the terrorists.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed recently said calls by Nigerians to prosecute surrendered Boko Haram terrorists were against global practices.

Rather than prosecution, Mohammed said that the military would reintegrate the terrorists into society after they have been properly profiled with assurances that they genuinely surrendered.

 

Author

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent UFUOMAhttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

We do not have power to prosecute surrendered Boko-Haram -Nigerian Army

THE Nigerian Army has said it does not have the power to prosecute surrendered...
News

How ‘judgment shopping’ by politicians led to CJN summon of six chief judges

A complaint by Justice Nwosu-Ikpeme of the Court of Appeal, Awka Division, about the...
Featured News

Channels TV: Association of Seadogs condemns NBC’s attack on press freedom

THE National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has condemned the recent action of the National...
Data Stories

Nearly 15,000 Nigerians die in five years despite 65% increase in security budget

BUDGETARY allocations since 2017 to the Ministries of Defence, Police Affairs, Interior and the...
News

SSS release eight of Igboho’s aides, detain four against court orders

THE State Security Service (SSS) have released eight out of 12 aides of Sunday...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow ‘judgment shopping’ by politicians led to CJN summon of six chief judges

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.