We don’t have files implicating President Tinubu — ICPC

ICPC's logo

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it does not have files implicating the President, Bola Tinubu, in its possession.

The commission disclosed this in a statement its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, issued on Saturday, July 8,

Reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) carted away files implicating President Tinubu from the ICPC have been making the rounds.

But the commission has asked Nigerians to dismiss such reports as “unfounded.”

It declared there were no files incriminating President Tinubu and some of his close aides in any of its offices across the country.

    “The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has been drawn to a spurious news report by an online media, titled ‘Secret Police, DSS Carts Away Files Implicating President Buhari, Close Aides from ICPC, CCB’.

    “The Commission hereby refutes the report and states unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Tinubu or close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states. Therefore, the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public,” the statement read.

    The ICPC warned against the distribution of false information and urged the media to remain ethical in its practices.

    “While the Commission does not dispute the role of the media to inform the public, it is deeply disturbed by irresponsible practice and non-adherence to the tenets of the journalism profession by some media outlets.”

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

