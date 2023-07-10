28.1 C
Mr Macaroni, Aproko Doctor, others emerge winners at Trendupp awards

Itoro ETUKUDO
NIGERIAN digital content creators and social media influencers including Mr Macaroni, Aproko Doctor and Taaoma have emerged winners in different categories at the third edition of Trendupp Awards.

The event which was held at The Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos on Sunday, July 9, recognised and celebrated the outstanding efforts of creatives, content creators, influencers, brands and organisations who have contributed immensely to the social media space in Nigeria.

In recent years, the Nigerian content creators, social media influencers and other creatives have leveraged digital platforms to engage with a large audience in diverse ways. This has also contributed to the growth of the country’s entertainment industry.

Since it’s inception in 2021, the Trendupp Awards has been held annually to spotlight creators who brighten lives through hearty comedies, educators who shape audiences through valuable knowledge and insights, enthusiastic creators who defy the odds to use social media for activism and the public good, as well as innovative brands that leverage impactful partnerships with these influencers.

The theme for this year’s edition was ‘The Force of Influence’ with 16 categories, 96 nominees and 16 winners. The event was hosted by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori popularly known as Kiekie with Doyinsola David as the red carpet host.

Mr Macaroni with his award. Source: Instagram
Mr Macaroni with his award. Source: Instagram

Adebowale Debo Adebayo, widely known as Mr Macaroni, took home a brand new car for clinching the ‘Force of Influence’ award, the biggest award of the night. He took to his social media to express his gratitude.

“I am indeed honored and grateful to receive the TrendUpp Africa 2023 Force of Influence Award @thisistrendupp which comes with a brand new car from @mikanomotors. This is definitely one I didn’t see coming as all other nominees are great Men and Women that I have so much respect and admiration for and any of them would have equally been deserving.

“My deepest gratitude to God, family, friends and all lovers of Mr Macaroni. Thank you all for your love and support, I do not take it for granted. Big shoutout to @thisistrendupp, thank you for supporting creatives. Thank you @mikanomotors for the brand new car. This one is dedicated to every Nigerian youth pushing abs working hard to succeed despite all odds. Don’t get tired!!! Soon, the world will celebrate you. I love you”, he stated.

In a similar vein, Chinonso Egemba, widely known as Aproko Doctor, won the award of ‘Force of Wellness’ for the third time in a row. Other winners include Layiwasabi, Taooma and Sheggz.

Here is the full list of winners

Force of Influence: Mr Macaroni (Adebowale Debo Adebayo)

Force of Lifestyle Content: Thisthingcalledfashion ( Nonye Udeogu)

Force of Creative Arts: Frank iTom (Frank Ileogben)

Force of Instagram: Sheggz (Segun Daniel Olusemo)

Force of Twitter: Benjamin Hundeyin

Force of Virality: Legemiamii (Adams Kehinde)

Force of Online sensation: Phyna (Ijeoma Josephina Otabor)

Force of YouTube: Brainjotter (Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie)

Force of Tech Content: Kagan (Oladapo-Ogunsanya Segun)

Force of Wellness: Aproko Doctor (Dr Chinonso Egemba)

Force of Social Good: Seyi Oluloye

Emerging Force: Layiwasabi (Isaac Ayomide Olayinka)

    Force of Tiktok: Softmadeit (Jerry Chuks)

    Force of Comedy Skit: Taaoma (Maryam Apaokagi)

    Force of Food Content: Opeyemi Famiakin

    Force of Collaboration: 1xbet Nigeria.

