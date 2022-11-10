We don’t use PoS to receive fines at patrol points – FRSC

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it does not receive payment for fines on traffic offences through Point of Sale (PoS) machines at patrol points.

FRSC public education officer Bisi Kazeem said this in a statement on Thursday.

Kazeem said the E-Tablet is part of efforts to introduce technology into its operations and fade out the use of booking sheet which is a manual way of recording traffic offenders’ information and replace it with a digital booking device.

The corps spokesperson explained that the device’s introduction is targeted at improving robust data collection and speeding up on-the-spot synchronisation of traffic offenders’ information into the national database.

“The device is a one-stop shop for verification of the national driver’s license and the vehicle number plate as well as other FRSC products and services,” Kazeem said.

“In addition to the above and for better clarification on this technology, the Corps wishes to let the public know that the E-Tablet is a three in one android device that was brought into the operational front in compliance with global best practices on electronic ticketing.”

Kazeem reiterated that the motoring public should note that the FRSC does not use POS machines but a digitalized E-ticketing device which, at the moment, enhances the ease of doing business.