We generated over N7 billion in 2019 alone — JAMB

[487 Words] THE Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it generated over N7 billion naira in 2019.

Fabian Benjamin, the board’s Head, Media and Information had disclosed this in a phone conversation with The ICIR on Friday.

This is sequel to a recent report by the board that it has generated and remitted to the coffers of the federal government N20 billion between 2016-2019.

“In 2019, technically we remitted over N7 billion. I don’t have the correct figures but I know we remitted over N7 billion,” Benjamin said, adding that the board would have generated about N10 billion if not for the slash in jamb price from N5000 to N3500.

He said the government had given the board approval to take N2billion out of what should be remitted…” and don’t forget in 2019, the price of JAMB was slashed from N5000 to N3500, because of the remittances we were doing, the government now said the candidate should be given part of the money.

“So if you take N1500 cut off from our price, you will discover that in 2019 we have given almost more than N10 billion. By the time you take off N1500 times 1.8 million, you will have over N5 billion,” he said.

Recalled, in 2017 JAMB remitted to the federal government, a total of N5 billion, and promised remission of N3 billion balance that same year. The amount was adjudged the highest generated fund since its inception over 40 years ago.

This development had raised a spark among well-meaning Nigerians and groups, demanding that the past administration of the board be probed on poor remission of funds to the federal government and discrepancies of revenue remitted, as a total of N50, 752,544 was generated from 2010-2016.

According to a document by the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) made available to Premium Times in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) bill requesting for records of JAMB remittance to the federal government, a total of N11, 522,808 was remitted in 2011; N25, 303,274 in 2013 and N13, 926,462 in 2014.

There were no records of remitted funds in 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Besides, in July 2018 the board remitted a total of N7.8 billion.

The board said the amount was a surplus because the government had demanded a remission of N5.6 billion and the balance, be utilized for the restructuring of the board’s headquarters to meet up with its international status.

Speaking on the use of Drone in the forthcoming JAMB/UTME, Benjamin told The ICIR that all methods and opportunities to address the issue of examination malpractice would be utilized, including the use of drones.

“What we are doing is that we want to go upfront to ensure that we address the issue of examination malpractice and we are not spearing any method, any opportunity. We are going to partner with a relevant agency that is capable even if it includes the use of drone and other technical processes,” he said.

Meanwhile, the next JAMB examination is slated for January 13, 2020, the spokesperson said.