We haven’t started carrying guns – FRSC

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said its operatives had not started carrying guns whether on patrol or on other official duties.

Acting Corps Marshal Dauda Biu made the clarification in a statement released on Sunday by Corps Public Education Officer Bisi Kazeem.

Biu said the clarification became necessary following concerns that trailed images of an FRSC operative who was captured on camera carrying fire arms in a position that suggested he was on official duty.

“The viral report should be disregarded in totality as it’s just an old and recirculated image of an overzealous staff who posed with a rifle belonging to a sister agency’s staff in admiration and ignorance in 2018.

“The said staff has since been punished according to existing maintenance of discipline of the Corps.

“Officials do not currently carry arms and we advise members of the public to disregard the image being recirculated, ” he said.

The FRSC boss assured the public that the agency was committed to road safety across the country.