We want a complete stop to the killing of innocent people in Southern Kaduna- Catholic Bishops

MEMBERS of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have called on the Nigerian government to end the ongoing genocide in Southern Kaduna, demanding that killings of citizen must not be politicised.

Augustine Akubeze, the president of CBCN stated the position of the Catholic Bishops in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday and made available to The ICIR.

The Conference urged the government to consider the precepts of a developing country, stating that there would never be sustained development built upon the bloodshed of innocent people brutally murdered by religious fundamentalists without any recourse to justice for the victims.

Citing the need for urgent reforms, the CBCN further demanded that the perpetrators of the killings be brought to justice, adding that where there is no justice, there cannot be peace.

“We want all the people suffering the incessant attacks in Southern Kaduna to know that all Catholics in Nigeria are praying for them,” the Catholic Bishops said.

“We call on the Federal and the Government of Kaduna to bring a complete stop to the killing of innocent people.”

The clergy men noted that the loss of the life of any Nigerian does not help to further the agenda of any religious ideology or the ambition of any politician.

They also directed all Catholics to render prayers on behalf of innocent people being murdered in Southern Kaduna.

Over 500 persons have been reportedly killed in series of attacks in 2020 alone in Southern Kaduna.

As of July 25, not less than 511 persons have been killed in Southern Kaduna, a report by SB Morgen (SBM) revealed.

Meanwhile, at least 20 people died from fresh attacks by unknown gunmen in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Thursday, August 6.