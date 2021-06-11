We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has promised to arrest, try and jail those who are causing trouble, killing officers and burning down police stations across Nigeria.

Buhari said this at an interview with NTA on Friday, noting that no government would sit idly and watch such illegalities being perpetrated.

“How can you go to the police station, kill policemen, loot the armoury and burn the police station? How can government sit aside and allow this confusion to be perpetrated?” he asked, rhetorically.

Government facilities have been burnt in southern parts of Nigeria, especially in the South-East and the South-South. Six offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were burnt in three weeks, according to a report.

Buhari urged those perpetrating the crime to desist from doing so.

He said Nigerians should be fair to his administration as he came in when Niger Delta militancy reduced oil production from 2.2 million barrels per day to 500,000 barrels, and when oil price fell from over $100 to less than $30.

He regretted the #ENDSARS protest in October 2020, recalling that 200 buses from a former Lagos governor were burnt.

On allegation that he threatened IPOB in the South-East and refused to do so in the North, he said Nigerians should ask governors of Sokoto, Zamfara and other states in the North to discover how security agencies were deployed, urging Nigerians to be fair to him,

On security, Buhari said it often took time to secure helicopters and fighter jets when purchased, promising better security in the country in the future.