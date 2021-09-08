26.4 C
We won’t allow Afghanistan to become haven for terrorists – PM

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund. /AFP
Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund. /AFP

THE newly named Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Hassan Akhund has assured the world that the country will not be used against the security of any country, saying that it would also not become a haven for terrorists..

Akhund has also asked countries to reciprocate the gesture.

In a statement on Wednesday, Akhund added: “We will guarantee the security of all diplomats, embassies, relief institutions and investors.”

The statement comes as reactions continue to trail the announcement of an all-male caretaker cabinet on Tuesday, with anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan urging the international community not to recognise the new government.

The European Union said the caretaker government unveiled by the Taliban did not show sufficient inclusiveness.

“Upon initial analysis of the names announced, it does not look like the inclusive and representative formation in terms of the rich ethnic and religious diversity of Afghanistan we hoped to see and that the Taliban were promising over the past weeks,” an EU spokesperson said.

Likewise, a spokesman for the United Nations Farhan Haq said, “only a negotiated and inclusive settlement will bring sustainable peace to Afghanistan.”

The United States said it was concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals announced as members of the cabinet, but added it would judge the government by its actions, not words.

“We note the announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women. We understand that the Taliban has presented this as a caretaker cabinet. However, we will judge the Taliban by its actions, not words, ” a State Department spokesperson said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters during an official visit to Democratic Republic of the Congo that he was carefully monitoring developments in Afghanistan.

“We don’t know how long this interim cabinet will last. All we have to do is to follow this process carefully,” he said.

However, China and Uzbekistan have welcomed the establishment of an interim government in Afghanistan and expressed readiness to cooperate with them, urging the Taliban to work towards restoring law and order in the country.

Some women in Kunduz staged a protest in support of the new government, saying they were safer than ever in the new government and would not allow anyone to threaten the Islamic emirate.

