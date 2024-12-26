Wellcome photography prize seeks entries on science, climate, health

THE Wellcome Photography Prize is seeking imagery exploring health, climate and science.

This year, the contest aims to highlight stories of hope and resilience across Wellcome’s core areas of focus and the spaces where they intersect.

Applicants can submit entries in three categories: striking solo photography; a storytelling series, and the marvels of scientific and medical imaging.

Images should explore one or more of the following subject matters: mental health; infectious disease; climate and health; and/or discovery research.

The winner of each category will receive GBP10,000 (US$12,585). An additional 22 entries from across the three categories will be awarded GBP1,000 (US$1,258) each.

Photographers from all disciplines and levels can submit their work on science and health for this prize.

These top 25 entries will be shown at a major public exhibition in London in summer 2025.

They may also get the opportunity to take part in events to showcase their work to a range of audiences.

The deadline for the submission of the application is January 14, 2025.

Interested applicants can apply here.