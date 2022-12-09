WHO: 29 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria caused by Non-Communicable Diseases

NO less than 29 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria are caused by Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) according to the World Health Organisation.

This was disclosed on Thursday, December 8, by the WHO Country Representative, Dr Walter Mulombo, in Abuja at the sixth annual conference of the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists, themed ‘Health Security, Universal Health Coverage, and the National Health Insurance Act: How Can Nigeria Get It Right: The Role of the Media in Perspective’.

Mulombo, who was represented by the WHO’s Field Presence Cluster Lead, Ahmed Khedr, stated that non-communicable diseases account for 29 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria, with premature mortality from the four main NCDs — hypertension, diabetes, cancer and malnutrition.

He stressed that the premature mortality from the main NCDs account for 22 per cent of the deaths.

“Although the prevalence of malaria is declining (from 42 per cent to 23 per cent), the country contributes 27 per cent of global cases and 24 per cent of global deaths.

He added that healthcare ‘out of pocket’ expenditure in the country was 70.5 per cent of the current health expenditure while government expenditure per capita was $14.6 in 2019.

“Here in Nigeria, healthcare is financed predominantly by households, who pay for healthcare out of their pockets. With healthcare out-of-pocket expenditure at 70.5 per cent of the current health expenditure in 2019, general government health expenditure as a percentage of the GDP was 0.6 per cent, while government expenditure per capita was $14.6 compared with the WHO’s $86 benchmark for universal health coverage.*

The Country Representative added that Nigeria homes about 50 per cent of Africa’s neglected tropical illnesses and has the highest rates of Tuberculosis, paediatric HIV and Malaria in Africa.

“Currently, the country bears the highest burdens of tuberculosis and paediatric HIV, while accounting for 50 per cent of neglected tropical diseases in Africa,” he said.

Mulombo further stressed that poorest households bear the heavy burden of the poor health outcomes and limited access to essential health services, noting that the negative externalities pose huge losses to the Nigerian economy.

“There is no single pathway to UHC. All countries must find their way, in the context of their own social, political, and economic circumstances,” he added.