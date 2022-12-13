31.1 C
Abuja

WHO urges countries to tax sugar-sweetened beverages to save lives

Health and EnvironmentHealth
Marcus Fatunmole
Sugar-sweetened beverages Photo credit: NYC Food Policy Centre
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has called on nations to tax sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) to provoke price hikes and reduce consumption.

The agency said regular consumption of SSBs, including soft drinks, flavoured milks, energy drinks, vitamin waters, fruit juices and sweetened iced teas, is associated with an increased risk of dental cavities, type two diabetes, weight gain and obesity in both children and adults.

It also said the products induce heart disease, stroke and cancer.

Speaking on its first-ever global tax manual for SSBs on Tuesday, December 13, in a statement, the agency said at least 85 countries were already implementing some SBB taxations.

It argued that SSB, tobacco and alcohol taxes had proven to be cost-effective ways of preventing diseases, injuries and premature mortality, stressing that SSB tax could also encourage companies to reformulate their products to reduce sugar content.

The WHO manual highlights the experiences of countries that have successfully implemented the tax, including Mexico, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Evidence shows that implementing taxes on SSBs increases product prices and reduces demand, resulting in fewer purchases, said the agency.

- Advertisement -

It added that a one-time global SSB tax increase that raised prices by 50 per cent could generate additional revenues of US$1.4 trillion over 50 years.

“Taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages can be a powerful tool to promote health because they save lives and prevent disease while advancing health equity and mobilizing revenue for countries that could be used to realize universal health coverage,” the statement quoted Director of Health Promotion at WHO, Ruediger Krech, a doctor, as saying. 

The statement noted that a recent Gallup Poll also found that most people across the United States, Tanzania, Jordan, India and Colombia supported taxes on SSBs, alcohol and tobacco.

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

I bear the light; I'll beam it everywhere. Marcus loves his job dearly, and he gives it his best.
Do you have any information for me? Contact me via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org or Facebook Messenger @ Marcus Omoniyi Fatunmole. Together, we can make Nigeria work.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Mining and Solid Minerals

Adeleke vows to clampdown on illegal mining in Osun

OSUN State governor Ademola Adeleke has decried the adverse effects of illegal mining on...
National News

Senate postpones debate on CBN cash withdrawal limit

THE Senate has postponed the debate on the cash withdrawal policy introduced by the...
Featured News

Nigeria, India agree to share intelligence on drug trafficking syndicates

NIGERIA and India have agreed to exchange vital intelligence on the activities of drug...
Media Opportunities

Logan Science offers journalism program

THE Logan Science Journalism Program at the University of Chicago's Marine Biological Laboratory is...
Featured News

Tems nominated for 2023 Golden Globe Awards

NIGERIAN singer Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, has been nominated for Best Original...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Adeleke vows to clampdown on illegal mining in Osun

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.