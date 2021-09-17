21.9 C
Why CAN suspended Gombe Chairman

Ijeoma OPARA
CAN
File Photo: Christian Association of Nigeria

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suspended its Gombe State Chairman John Adedigba over a congratulatory message addressed to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami, on his recent promotion to professor of Cyber Security.

This was disclosed in a letter signed by the General Secretary of the Association, Daramola Joseph Bade.

‘How Pantami inciting sermon led to Sunday Achi’s death’, Former ATBU students

Pantami alleges plot to release doctored videos against him

Pantami as a metaphor

The Association described the action as “overzealousness”, which was carried out without adequate authorisation and didn’t represent the organisation’s position.

The letter dated 15th September also said the Chairman’s actions had diminished the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association.

“In view of the above, you are hereby directed to relinquish your position in Gombe CAN Executive with immediate effect and hand over all CAN’s property to your next in line in your Bloc.

“In future, you are advised to consult and get approval from the Authority of CAN National Level so that we all may speak with one voice,” it read.

Adedigba, the CAN Secretary, had earlier celebrated Pantami’s promotion in a letter describing him as a son and brother.

The letter also praised his “great achievements” as a Minister and expressed pride in him.

Pantami had faced severe criticism from Nigerians who had called for his sack earlier this year.

This was due to some of his comments while delivering sermons in the early 2000s, which surfaced online this year.

His preaching had been sympathetic to terrorism, but the Presidency had backed the Minister, saying he had apologised for his extremist opinions.

