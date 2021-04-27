Pantami alleges plot to release doctored videos against him

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami has alleged that there is a plot by some forces to release what he called ‘doctored video’ against him.

Pantami said this in a statement by his spokesperson Uwa Suleiman in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the plot was the next stage of the forces “who have been championing a well-coordinated and richly funded campaign against Pantami, are now unto the next stage of their diabolic project.”

“This time around, the forces of evil are shopping for willing partners as well as their usual avenues to release doctored videos purporting to show the minister in an alleged compromising condition as a way of creating injury on his image.

“We are least surprised by this recent move which is a clear intensification of their desperation, having failed in their assault on the personality of the minister, despite their previous efforts.”

He warned that he would not sit idly to see his reputation as a community leader, Islamic scholar and public servant being muddled in the mud by paid agents.

The minister has in recent times be in the eyes of the storm after videos of him showing support and admiration for terrorist organizations like Al-Qaeda and the Taliban causing havoc most especially in the Middle East in 2006.

Although Pantami who feigned ignorance when the allegations were first revealed had recanted his past views on the terror groups due to what he called new revelation, Nigerians and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have continued to call for his immediate resignation and prosecution.

The ICIR had reported how the Presidency, through Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, threw its weight behind Pantami, saying he was young when he made the comments, adding that his position had since changed.