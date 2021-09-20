FG to reconsider South-East candidates who missed 2021 WASSCE

— 1min read

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was stated by the Ministry of Education’s Permanent Secretary Sonny Echono in Abuja on Monday.

According to Echono, apart from September 13 when some hoodlums invaded a school in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State to stop students from taking exams, the exercise had been peaceful across the country.

He noted that the ministry would put modalities in place to ensure that the candidates who missed the examination were given other opportunities to write it.

“We are very pleased that all around the country, examinations are going on peacefully as we have a total of over 19,000 exams centres across the country with over 1.57 million registered candidates.

“Besides the disruptions we had on Sept.13 in the South-East where some candidates were stopped from doing the exams, it is a peaceful examination.”

He expressed his satisfaction with the conduct of the examination, stating that the ministry would not hesitate to punish as many as were found engaging in malpractices.

“We are complying with all the standards and ethics of examinations. We are pursuing very hard more cases, incidence or possibilities of examinations malpractice because we have a zero-tolerance for examinations malpractice.

“We shall punish any person found culpable and ensure that sanity is restored in our system,’’ he said.