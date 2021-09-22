21.8 C
IFCN invites applications for Climate Misinformation Grant Program

Blessing Otoibhi
THE International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) at the Poynter Institute, in partnership with Facebook Organizations, invites applications for an $800,000 Climate Misinformation Grant Program.

The climate misinformation grant programme aims to support fact-checkers, climate organisations and solution providers working to combat false and misleading information about climate change.

“The Climate Misinformation Grant Program allows members of the fact-checking ecosystem to present innovative proposals and launch initiatives that will reduce climate misinformation and help shape the future of accountability journalism,” the organisers said.

Grantees will have opportunities to access IFCN staff, build tools to fight climate misinformation and share their outcomes with the global fact-checking community.

The organisers accept requests from institutions around the world with demonstrated track record of detecting or disproving false climate claims.

An independent selection committee of scientists, researchers, and journalists will award recipients up to $100,000.

IFCN encourages collaborative partnerships with creative mechanisms to verify the information.

The application period will run from September 16 to October 31, 2021, and recipients of the grants will be notified by December 15, 2021.

Interested applicants can fill the form

The deadline for applications is October 31st, 2021.

 

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

