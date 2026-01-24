back to top

Why I’ve also dumped NNPP in Kano- Female ALGON boss

Kano ALGON chairperson, Sa'adatu Salisu, Source : Daily Nigerian
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

THE Chairman of Tudun Wada Local Government Council and Chairperson of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Kano State, Sa’adatu Salisu Soja, has resigned from the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).

Her resignation was communicated in a letter dated Friday, January 23, 2026, and addressed to the NNPP leadership in Tudun Wada Local Government.

In the letter, Soja explained that her decision was influenced by her intention to align with the political direction of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“My decision to resign from the New Nigerian People’s Party was motivated by the need to align with the political direction of Abba Kabir Yusuf.”

Soja, who is the only elected female local government chairman in the state, stated that the decision was taken after careful consideration and in line with her loyalty to the governor.

“My decision to resign was necessitated in order to follow the footsteps of my leader,  Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Kano State.”

She noted that the move was aimed at supporting the development agenda of Kano State and its people through impactful projects and initiatives.

“In view of the above, I hereby resign my membership of the party.”

Soja also expressed appreciation to the party leadership and members for the support she received during her time in the NNPP.

“I wish to thank the party leadership and members for the support they have given me during my stay as a member of this great party.”

Her resignation comes amid a wave of defections from the NNPP following the exit of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, who announced his resignation from the party on Friday, citing an escalating internal crisis and the need to protect the broader interests of the people of the state.

Yusuf was reported to have resigned alongside 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives, and all 44 local government council chairmen in the state.

The development is expected to further weaken the NNPP’s political influence in Kano as more party members continue to realign with the governor’s political direction.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dahiru Muhammad Hashim, has also formally resigned his membership of the NNPP, effective Friday, January 23, 2026.

 

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

