A US-based social media company, Twitter, has deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s post for violating the platform’s safety rule.

President Buhari in a series of tweets on Tuesday threatened Biafra agitators, saying those responsible for the destructions of INEC properties would be treated the way a secessionist group, Biafra, was treated during the Nigerian civil war.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” Buhari said.

According to Twitter’s rule, a user can violate its rule if he violates the safety rules of the platform, under the safety rules, the platform listed violence, terrorism/violent extremism, child sexual exploitation, abuse/harassment, hateful conduct, suicide or self-harm, sensitive media, including graphic violence and adult content, among others.

The Twitter violence rule states that a user must not threaten an individual or a group of people. The rule also states that a user must not glorify violence.

“Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence. Learn more about our violent threat and glorification of violence policies,” the rule states.

The 1967 civil war in Nigeria killed more than one million people including women, children and military officers as many were said to have died of hunger.

Nigerians on social media have condemned the President’s statement saying it was divisive to the unity of Nigeria.

A civil society organisation, Concerned Nigerians reported the President’s tweet to the founder of Twitter saying that the president was ‘threatening to kill innocent Nigerians’.

The group also encouraged other Nigerians to report the President’s tweet.

In reaction to Buhari’s tweet, a Human Rights Activist, Aisha Yesufu who condemned the President’s statement said no Nigerian was more Nigerian than any other.

“Any threat to Igbo people is a threat to me. An attack to Igbo people is an attack on me. I condemn the 1967 threats from President Buhari to the Igbo people. No Nigerian is more Nigerian than any Nigerian,” Yesufu said.

Another Twitter user Somto Okonkwo ♊︎ @General_Somto also faulted Buhari’s statement saying his government had been negotiating with Fulani bandits and granting amnesty to Boko Haram but he is threatening the Igbos.

“This Is the Same Buhari Who Said, A War Against Boko Haram Is A War Against The North. While His Govt Has Continued To Negotiate With Fulani Bandits, Granted Boko Haram Terrorist Amnesty, Protects Killer Fulani Herdsmen Yet He Threatens Igbos With a 2nd Genocide,” the user said.