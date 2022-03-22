Why we took over Cross River house of assembly complex – Police

— 1 min read

HEAVILY armed policemen on on Tuesday morning took over the Cross River State House of Assembly.

The development came barely 24 hours after an Abuja Federal High Court sacked 20 lawmakers in the state house of assembly for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Public Public Relations Officer of the Cross River State Police Command Irene Ugbo told The ICIR in a telephone chat that the deployment of security agents to the house of assembly complex was based on intelligence information that suggested possible breakdown of law and order.

“We got some intelligence reports that some hoodlums are trying to cause trouble there as a result of the court judgment yesterday.

“So to prevent breakdown of law and order, the commissioner of police gave an order for visibility patrol of the assembly complex,” she said.

When asked how long the police will remain at the complex, Ugbo said, “We will remain there as long as the court order stays; our men will remain at the complex.

“We heard the other group has gone for appeal, so we are waiting, but we shall continue to maintain security there for now.”

There are reports that movement into the house of assembly complex on Diamond Hill has been restricted.