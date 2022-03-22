30.1 C
Abuja

Why we took over Cross River house of assembly complex – Police

NewsPolitics and Governance
Bankole Abe
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

HEAVILY armed policemen on on Tuesday morning took over the Cross River State House of Assembly.

The development came barely 24 hours after an Abuja Federal High Court sacked 20 lawmakers in the state house of assembly for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Public Public Relations Officer of the Cross River State Police Command Irene Ugbo told The ICIR in a telephone chat that the deployment of security agents to the house of assembly complex was based on intelligence information that suggested possible breakdown of law and order.

“We got some intelligence reports that some hoodlums are trying to cause trouble there as a result of the court judgment yesterday.

“So to prevent breakdown of law and order, the commissioner of police gave an order for visibility patrol of the assembly complex,” she said.

When asked how long the police will remain at the complex, Ugbo said, “We will remain there as long as the court order stays; our men will remain at the complex.

“We heard the other group has gone for appeal, so we are waiting, but we shall continue to maintain security there for now.”

- Advertisement -

There are reports that movement into the house of assembly complex on Diamond Hill has been restricted.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Defection to APC: Court to rule on suit seeking Ayade’s sack on Friday

A SUIT seeking the removal of Cross Rivers State governor Ben Ayade over his...
Crime

Police moves to clampdown on scavengers in FCT

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has moved to clampdown on scavengers, popularly...
News

NACIWA renews commitment to combat corruption in West Africa

WEST African anti-corruption agencies are meeting in Abuja to chart a new course on...
Big Investigation

Nigeria’s giant industries are silently disappearing (Part two)

THE first part of this investigation, which can be read here,  mentioned names of...
Breaking News

China plane crash: Airline’s website turns black to honour dead passengers

THE website of China Eastern Airlines (CEA) has turned to black and white (monochrome)...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part...

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part...

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 4)

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

NDLEA gets approval from AGF to seize assets belonging to Kyari, others

Court strikes out motion filed by Umahi to stop execution of sack order

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDefection to APC: Court to rule on suit seeking Ayade’s sack on Friday

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.