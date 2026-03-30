Why Zulum sacked commissioners, dissolved cabinet

BORNO State Governor Babagana Zulum, a professor, on Monday approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

The Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijani, explained in a statement that the decision was intended to “provide an enabling environment for any member of the council who may wish to contest elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.”

Following the dissolution, Zulum instructed all commissioners to handover the management of their ministries to the permanent secretaries on or before Friday, April 3.

The governor also expressed gratitude to the outgoing commissioners for their service, “dedication, commitment, and invaluable contributions to the development and service of the people of Borno State.”

Zulum’s decision came on the heels of a directive by President Bola Tinubu and some state governors to their cabinet members who are interested in vying for elective offices in the 2027 election to resign, latest by March 31.

Kano, Zamfara, Niger, Cross River and Delta state governors ordered all their appointees seeking election in the coming polls to resign after Tinubu’s order.

Since the directive by Tinubu, none of his cabinet member has resigned. However, reports claimed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, will quit his position in the president’s cabinet any moment from now.

Tuggar, a former of House of Representatives member and Nigeria’s former ambassador to Germany, seeks to become the next governor of Bauchi State after contesting for the office twice and failed.

Nigeria will hold presidential and national assembly elections between January and February 2027.