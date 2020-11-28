Wife of Akeredolu’s chief of staff regains freedom

SADE Ale, wife of the Ondo state governor’s chief of staff, Olugbenga Ale, has regained freedom after spending two days in the hands of kidnappers.

Sade was kidnapped on her way from Lagos on Thursday night by some suspected gunmen at Owena area, near Akure.

The details on how she regained her freedom is still sketchy as there are reports that she was freed by the men of the Ondo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun in conjunction with local hunters and vigilantes in the area she was kidnapped.

Adetunji Adeleye, commandant of the Amotekun Corps, who confirmed the release to newsmen said it was too early to disclose how she was rescued.

However, Tee-Leo Ikoro, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who also confirmed the release declined to make further comments on her release.

He said the rescue was carried out by operatives of the police command.

“She has been rescued,” he said.

“That is the most important thing. I can’t tell you anything more than that.”

Ondo state has in recent times been a hotbed of criminal activities.

On Thursday, Oba Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State was killed by suspected gunmen.

The royal father was killed at Elegbeka, a community along the Ifon-Benin highway, while returning from the monthly meeting of the state council of Obas in Akure.

His vehicle was said to have been rained with bullets while the driver was trying to escape from the gunmen. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, where he died as a result of gunshots he sustained during the attack.

The same day, a commercial bank was robbed at Ode Irele, in Irele Local Government Area, with two reportedly killed and several others injured.

The state government has vowed to bring the perpetrators of these dastardly acts to book.