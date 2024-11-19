Wike approves N70,000 minimum wage for FCTA workers

THE minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate payment of N70,000 as the new minimum wage for all workers engaged by the FCT Administration.

This was announced in a statement signed by the press secretary to the head of the civil service of the FCT, Anthony Odeh, on Tuesday, November 19.

This development was at the heel of the strike threatened by the FCT chapters of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), which vowed to shut down activities on November 30, 2024.

The union’s decision to embark on strike also followed directives by the national arms of the unions to embark on a nationwide strike over the government’s failure to implement the minimum wage in some states, including the FCT.

The two unions also accused the Wike-led administration of failing to meet with labour representatives since his inauguration in August 2023.

However, in the statement by the acting head of the FCTA civil service, Wike approved the payment of the minimum wage on Monday, November 18, “in a bid to ameliorate the plight of workers under the employ of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.”

The statement also stated that the minister approved the payment of three months’ arrears for all staff of the administration, effective from November 2024.

“This gesture will further spur the entire administration staff to support the minister in continuing to deliver on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement added.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on Monday, July 29 signed the National Minimum Wage Act 2024 Amendment Bill into law, approving a minimum wage for civil servants from N30,000 to N70,000.

The ICIR reports that FCT has joined the growing list of Nigerian states ready to implement the new minimum wage for workers.

Other states, including Lagos, Anambra, Kebbi, Ogun, Rivers, and Kogi have already approved similar wage adjustments, with some going as high as N85,000.