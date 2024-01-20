Wike orders demolition of uncompleted buildings after announcing bandits’ informant arrest

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced the arrest of some informants working for kidnappers in the nation’s capital.

He made the announcement when he visited Gwagwalada Area Council on Friday, January 19.

The minister also approved the demolition of uncompleted buildings serving as criminals’ hideouts within the council.

He implored the head of the council to write a letter of authorisation, promising that the demolition would begin by Monday, January 22.

During a town hall meeting in the area council, the minister warned kidnappers and their informants that their time was up.

Wike said some kidnappers’ informants who had recently launched attacks on different parts of the city had been arrested.

Addressing the locals, Wike emphasised the government’s dedication to preserving lives and property.

He asked people of the area council to volunteer information on suspected criminal activities and warned against ransom crowdfunding, as, according to him, it only incentivises crimes.

To improve security, the minister explained the government’s plans to equip Police stations in the FCT with more facilities.

Wike directed the FCT Police commissioner to create two additional Police divisions in response to calls for more divisions inside Gwagwalada.

He stressed that security-related concerns must be handled quickly and without bureaucratic hiccups.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command confirmed the arrest of one Chinaza Phillip, a notorious kidnapper in the FCT, by Police operatives of the Kaduna state Police Command on Thursday, January 18.

The FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Friday, said the suspect has been handed over to the command.

The ICIR, in a report earlier on Friday, revealed that some residents of the FCT, especially those within the Bwari Area Council, were abandoning their homes to escape being kidnapped by bandits who seem to be taking over the city in a recent wave of abductions.