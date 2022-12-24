Knight Center offers online course on explanatory journalism

THE Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas, with support from the Knight Foundation, is offering the course, ‘Explain this! How explanatory journalism informs and engages audiences.’

The four-week online course will be held from January 16, 2023 to February 12, 2023.

Students will learn techniques and formats for adding background and context to the news to help readers make sense of the daily outpouring of news, as well as to fight misinformation.

Journalists interested in explanatory journalism can register for the online course.

Registration is free and ongoing. Interested applicants can register here.