Sigma Awards accepts entries for data journalism contest

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Sigma Awards, sponsored by the Google News Initiative, is accepting entries for its data journalism contest.

This year’s competition aims to highlight the best data journalism done on any topic. It is expected that a large number of entries will be on the COVID-19 pandemic or the Russia-Ukraine war.

Works must have been published in 2022. The application is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, French, Arabic and Chinese.

Entries in other languages should complete the application in English and offer as much translation as possible.

Data journalists from around the world can apply for this competition.

The overall cash prize is US$5,000, which will be distributed among the winners.

The deadline for the submission of entries is January 19, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting.

