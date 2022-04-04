34.1 C
Abuja

Wits Centre for Journalism offers reporting grants on digital identity, others

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
I-79 Media Consults Director needed at Wits Centre for Journalism » I-79 Media Consults
I-79 Media Consults Director needed at Wits Centre for Journalism » I-79 Media Consults
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Africa-China Reporting Project (ACRP) at the Wits Centre for Journalism in Johannesburg, with support from Omidyar Network, and in collaboration with Paradigm Initiative, a pan African social enterprise, is inviting journalists worldwide to submit proposals for reporting grants.

Successful applicants will be provided with a reporting grant of US$1,000 to investigate issues relating to digital identity, surveillance, internet shutdowns, freedom of expression online, access to information and privacy.

Other issues to be covered by the grant are Internet access, women’s rights online, digital empowerment for underserved communities, inclusive digital access, data privacy and technology in Africa.

Journalists worldwide can submit proposals for reporting grants to investigate the issues.

The ACRP will also participate in the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum in Nigeria, from April 27 to 28, 2022.

As governments and businesses worldwide innovate and digitize their identification processes, having a digital identity can be increasingly valuable, if not required, for people to obtain healthcare, education, employment, bank services, purchases and trade, and to pay taxes, amass capital, own property, lend money, open businesses, express themselves online and travel.

While digital identity has massive implications for economies and societies, very few people understand how they themselves are digitally identified, how their information is used by businesses, governments and individuals, what rights they have, what risks they are exposed to, and what safeguards are or could be in place.

- Advertisement -

Journalism and on-the-ground investigations are crucial for advancing public knowledge and understanding of digital identity and to shift thinking beyond government and business objectives by illustrating human experiences, the organisers said.

The deadline for the submission of applications is April 21, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Education

JAMB hikes 2022 mock UTME fee over cost of diesel

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has hiked the fee for candidates participating...
Politics and Governance

Nnamdi Kanu’s release necessary for peace in South-East – Soludo

ANAMBRA State governor Chukwuma Soludo has said the release of detained leader of the...
Crime

Gunmen kill two FRSC officers in Anambra State

GUNMEN have killed two officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State,...
Business and Economy

E-hailing drivers remove president, others disagree

- members are disgruntled, says embattled president E-HAILING drivers, under the umbrella of Professional E-hailing...
News

Train attack: Six days after, 146 passengers unreachable – NRC

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Monday said 146 of the 362 passengers on...
Advertisement

Most Read

Angry reactions trail GT Bank deductions from customers accounts

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Sit-at-home: IPOB supports our stance on resumption of work on Mondays – Soludo

Akwa Ibom evacuates stranded indigenes from Katsina

Insecurity: Families give their daughters to bandits as brides for protection – CDD

Train attack: NRC confirms recovery of 7 coaches, 21 passengers still missing

NIN: FG directs telcos to bar outgoing calls from unlinked SIMs

2023: I don’t know yet if there will be elections in Nigeria – Adeboye

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleJAMB hikes 2022 mock UTME fee over cost of diesel

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.