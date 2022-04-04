Wits Centre for Journalism offers reporting grants on digital identity, others

— 1 min read

THE Africa-China Reporting Project (ACRP) at the Wits Centre for Journalism in Johannesburg, with support from Omidyar Network, and in collaboration with Paradigm Initiative, a pan African social enterprise, is inviting journalists worldwide to submit proposals for reporting grants.

Successful applicants will be provided with a reporting grant of US$1,000 to investigate issues relating to digital identity, surveillance, internet shutdowns, freedom of expression online, access to information and privacy.

Other issues to be covered by the grant are Internet access, women’s rights online, digital empowerment for underserved communities, inclusive digital access, data privacy and technology in Africa.

Journalists worldwide can submit proposals for reporting grants to investigate the issues.

The ACRP will also participate in the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum in Nigeria, from April 27 to 28, 2022.

As governments and businesses worldwide innovate and digitize their identification processes, having a digital identity can be increasingly valuable, if not required, for people to obtain healthcare, education, employment, bank services, purchases and trade, and to pay taxes, amass capital, own property, lend money, open businesses, express themselves online and travel.

While digital identity has massive implications for economies and societies, very few people understand how they themselves are digitally identified, how their information is used by businesses, governments and individuals, what rights they have, what risks they are exposed to, and what safeguards are or could be in place.

Journalism and on-the-ground investigations are crucial for advancing public knowledge and understanding of digital identity and to shift thinking beyond government and business objectives by illustrating human experiences, the organisers said.

The deadline for the submission of applications is April 21, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.