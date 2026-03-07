Women rights group petitions IGP over female corporal’s 28 years’ unpaid salaries

Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL), has raised concerns over what it described as “institutional cruelty” against a police officer, Grace Ohiaeri, who has allegedly gone nearly three decades without receiving her salary.

The issue was made public by WACOL’s Executive Director, Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, during a press conference held in Enugu on Friday to commemorate the International Women’s Day 2026, which has the theme, “Rights. Justice. Action. For all Women and Girls.”

Ezeilo, a former United Nations Special Rapporteur, said the officer’s troubles began in 1998 after she disarmed a well-known criminal believed to have connections with a senior officer in the Nigeria Police Force. The act, according to the group, was done in the line of duty to protect civilians.

Rather than being rewarded for the action, WACOL said the officer’s salary was suddenly stopped the same year without any disciplinary proceedings, even though she remained on the police records as a serving officer.

“In 1998, officer Grace Ohiaeri performed a heroic act. Her reward was not a commendation, but malice and institutional cruelty. Now, elderly and frail, the police porce is evicting her from her official quarters because of proposed ‘renovations,’ leaving a national hero with absolutely nowhere to go,” Ezello stated.

The organisation also alleged that financial assistance meant for the officer was diverted.

According to Ezeilo, philanthropist Arthur Eze had donated ₦20 million to support Ohiaeri, but the funds did not get to her.

“When a Good Samaritan, Chief Arthur Eze, donated ₦20,000,000 for her relief, those funds allegedly vanished into the pockets of her superiors,” she added.

WACOL said it has now formally petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, as well as the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Bitrus Giwa. The group is asking the police authorities to pay all the officer’s salary arrears covering 28 years and grant her a promotion that would allow her to retire with dignity.

Meanwhile, the organisation also introduced a humanitarian fundraising effort known as the ‘Give to Gain’ campaign aimed at helping vulnerable individuals.

As part of the initiative, WACOL highlighted the situation of a woman identified as Faith Odoh and her four children, who are reportedly facing severe hardship.

According to the group, the family has endured repeated abuse, including the alleged assault of Odoh’s 12-year-old daughter by several men.

“The suspect is currently awaiting trial, but the family is now being evicted. These traumatised children are out of school and in desperate need of a safe sanctuary,” Ezello noted.

WACOL explained that the ‘Give to Gain’ campaign is intended to secure permanent housing for both Officer Ohiaeri and the Odoh family, while also helping the latter establish a stable source of income.

Ezeilo called on the Federal Government and private organisations to move beyond symbolic statements during International Women’s Day and take concrete steps to assist vulnerable people.

She concluded, “We cannot, and will not, let a lifetime of service end on the streets.”