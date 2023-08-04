20.7 C
Abuja
HomeSports
Sports

Women’s World Cup 2023: 75% of African countries escape group stage exit

Dotun OMISAKIN
Dotun OMISAKIN
Nigeria celebrates win against Australia 2023 FIFA's women Worldcup. Photo FIFA
Nigeria celebrates win against Australia 2023 FIFA's women Worldcup. Photo FIFA

Related

FOLLOWING the round-up of the group stage matches, three out of four of the African women’s football teams have scaled the hurdles from their respective groups to qualify for the knock-out stage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Out of the four African representatives that qualified for the world cup, they are Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia. Only Zambia failed to progress to the next round of 16.

The ICIR had reported that none of the four African teams won their opening matches, casting doubt on their strengths on the global stage.

But, The ICIR observed that out of the total 12 matches played by the African quartet at the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup in Australia and New Zealand, each one of them won at least one match apart from Morocco winning two in a row.

The bar chart analyzes the wins, losses and draws of the 4 African teams from the group stage of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women's world cup.
The bar chart analyses the wins, losses and draws of the 4 African teams from the group stage of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s world cup.

Results from the group stage revealed that African sides won 5, lost 4 and drew 3 matches.

Nigeria and Cameroon are the only two African countries that have reached the knockout stage in the past. Nigeria became the first African side to progress to the knockout rounds in the USA in 1999, while Cameroon matched them in 2015 later in Canada.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    It is believed this is the first time Africa had more than two teams advance from the group stage at the Women’s World Cup. However, this feat falls in the context of the tournament’s recent expansion to include more teams.

    Round of 16 encounters

    All three African sides qualified as the second from their groups. Due to this, they will fight tough teams to get to the top.

    As the group stage commences tomorrow, 5, August, African representatives have another barrier to break. South Africa will face the Netherlands on Sunday, August 6, while, the next day, Monday, Nigeria will slug it out against England.

    On Tuesday, August 8, Morroco will square against France.

     

    Dotun OMISAKIN

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Oil and Gas

    NNPCL partnership with NIPCO on CNG to reduce demand for fuel

    IN a partnership deal expected to reduce demand for Premium fuel Motor Spirit (PMS),...
    Sports

    D’Tigress defeats Rwanda, 78-48, qualify for Afrobasketball final for 4th time consecutively

    NIGERIA Senior Women’s Basketball team D’Tigress have secured a spot in the final of...
    Health

    Lagos doctor’s death: Witnesses speak up on poor maintenance, negligence of hospital’s elevator

    FOLLOWING the tragic death of a medical doctor at Odan general hospital, Lagos Island,...
    News

    Tinubu nominates Matawalle, accused of N70 billion fraud, as minister

    THE President of the Senate, Godwin Akpabio, on Tuesday, August 2, unveiled 19 additional...
    Data Stories

    27 professional bodies which received N377.6 billion in 10 years may increase fees

    DATA analysed by The ICIR has revealed that 27 professional bodies under 10 Ministries,...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    D’Tigress defeats Rwanda, 78-48, qualify for Afrobasketball final for 4th time consecutively
    Next article
    NNPCL partnership with NIPCO on CNG to reduce demand for fuel

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.