AFCON: Tension soars as Nigeria face Morocco today

AS Nigeria’s Super Eagles prepare to battle Morocco later tonight in what many analysts have described as their toughest test of the tournament, mixed emotions of anxiety, skepticism, and hope have gripped football fans across the country.

The encounter pitches Nigeria against a well-drilled Moroccan side that has been one of the most consistent teams in African football in recent years.

Both Nigeria and Morocco, buoyed by their strong domestic league and a squad blending Europe-based stars with local talents, are widely seen as favourites going into the tournament.

Nigeria enters the match on the back of a flawless tournament run, winning all five of their games so far and scoring 14 goals under French-Malian coach Éric Chelle’s leadership.

The Super Eagles have displayed tactical discipline, which has been rewarded with a commanding 4–0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16 and a 2–0 win against Algeria in the quarterfinals.

Morocco, meanwhile, remain unbeaten with four wins and a draw, relying on defensive solidity, quick transitions, and the scoring prowess of Real Madrid forward Brahim Díaz, who has netted in five consecutive matches, breaking his nation’s single-tournament goal record.

Home advantage, combined with key players like captain Achraf Hakimi, gives the hosts a formidable edge.

While recent performances by the Super Eagles have been wowed, some Nigerian supporters are still skeptical of winning against the North Africa team, who have proven to be a solid team in recent years.

Meanwhile, others remain hopeful, pointing to the Super Eagles’ attacking depth, consistent scoring, and elite performance in the tournament.

Nigeria and Morocco have met five times at AFCON, including a 1980 semifinal victory for Nigeria, adding confidence to supporters that the Eagles can overcome their hosts.

The Super Eagles’ attacking depth and individual brilliance, supporters argue, could be decisive if properly harnessed.

Nigeria will be missing a key player in captain Wilfred Ndidi in today’s encounter, after receiving a yellow card during the 2–0 quarter-final victory over Algeria, which led to his suspension for the match.

This has sparked concerns among sections of fans, considering his pivotal role in midfield and his leadership throughout the tournament.

We are ready – Eagles Coach

The Nigeria Head coach in his pre-match conference on Tuesday, January 13, has sought to calm nerves ahead of the match, insisting that the team is focused and fully prepared.

“We are ready for this game, for all of the games that we play in this tournament,” Chelle said, adding that “We try to play every game like the last and we will give everything as we have given everything.”

He further noted that he was aware of the magnitude of the fixture and was determined to qualify.

“Algeria was the biggest test,” he admitted. “Morocco is the biggest test. Every game is the biggest test for this team because the expectation is so big.”

Chelle hints on tactical change

During his press conference, the coach further hinted on tactical change that could see the Nigeria team adopt a defensive approach and rely on counterattacks.

“I feel that my squad is tired, so I may have to change my approach,” Chelle told reporters on Tuesday. “We might let Morocco have the ball and wait for them.”

“We have seen that they struggle when they come up against a low block. I think we will start like that. We will try to hold on in the first half and then play our game in the second half,” he added.

Reactions

Many Nigerians have continued to express mixed feelings over the match across social media platforms.

While some fans fear an exit, others see the match as an opportunity for the Super Eagles to reaffirm their status as one of Africa’s football powerhouses.

A social media user, Adegboye Segun wrote “Nigeria vs Morocco. A win for Nigeria will cement Nigeria’s name amongst the great national teams in Africa, Nigeria versus Morocco is more than just a football match. Nigeria and Morocco are two of Africa’s most respected football nations. Both have history. Both have pride.”

Sammy Wejinya doubted if Nigeria could defeat the Morocco team which has been unbeaten in their last 23 matches.

“Morocco are unbeaten in their last 23 games. They won 19 games in a row before Mali held them to a 1-1 draw on December 26, 2025. They haven’t lost a home game in official competitions in 16 years. They have played 38 home games since then. Can Nigeria do the near impossible?”