- Advertisement -
34.6 C
Abuja

Workers Day: Sanwo-Olu appreciates workers

News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governor of Lagos State PHOTO: Vanguard
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hailed workers in the state for their patience, strength, passion and commitment to the development of the state and Nigeria generally.

Sanwo-Olu urged the workers not to relent in their positive contributions to the economy, according to a statement issued on Saturday, April 30, 2022 by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

He said, “Happy Workers’ Day to all our committed and hardworking workers in the public and private sectors. We appreciate your contributions. They are, indeed, the lifeblood of our economy because, without the contributions of the workers, no government can achieve its dream.

“Nigerian workers are the fabric that makes up the society as a result of their tireless contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

“As we join the rest of the world today to celebrate International Workers’ Day, I implore all workers, especially those in Lagos State, to remain productive and committed to duty. We must all join hands together to take Lagos to greater heights in line with our administration’s Greater Lagos agenda.”

The governor promised to make the welfare of workers a priority and ensure that the government plays its role effectively.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Factcheck

Claim that the US Army is recruiting foreigners is FALSE

A CLAIM that the United States of America is currently recruiting foreigners, including Africans,...
News

Sultan declares new date for Eid-El-Fitr in absence of moon

THE Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Monday, May 2, 2022 as the...
Politics and Governance

2023: Group knocks APC chairman’s comments of zoning, says south must produce next president

THE Arewa Consultative Youth Forum (ACYF) has tackled the National Chairman of the All...
Featured News

What you need to know about the responsibilities of the Federal, State and local governments

THE roles of the three tiers of government in Nigeria - the federal government,...
Diaspora News

EU pays €3.5bn to member states to welcome refugees

THE European Union Commission has said it paid €3.5 billion in advance payments to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

INSIDE STORY: How pastor who charges N310,000, keeps dozens of Nigerians in church in...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

New account appears on Twitter using Trump’s pseudonym of 1980s

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleClaim that the US Army is recruiting foreigners is FALSE

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.