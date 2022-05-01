Workers Day: Sanwo-Olu appreciates workers

— 1 min read

THE Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hailed workers in the state for their patience, strength, passion and commitment to the development of the state and Nigeria generally.

Sanwo-Olu urged the workers not to relent in their positive contributions to the economy, according to a statement issued on Saturday, April 30, 2022 by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

He said, “Happy Workers’ Day to all our committed and hardworking workers in the public and private sectors. We appreciate your contributions. They are, indeed, the lifeblood of our economy because, without the contributions of the workers, no government can achieve its dream.

“Nigerian workers are the fabric that makes up the society as a result of their tireless contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

“As we join the rest of the world today to celebrate International Workers’ Day, I implore all workers, especially those in Lagos State, to remain productive and committed to duty. We must all join hands together to take Lagos to greater heights in line with our administration’s Greater Lagos agenda.”

The governor promised to make the welfare of workers a priority and ensure that the government plays its role effectively.